Credit Suisse talks extend into Sunday as markets await UBS deal

ZURICH – Talks to contain the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group extended into Sunday, with Swiss officials and UBS Group racing to put together a deal to take over or break up the battered lender before markets open in Asia.

The parties are seeking to navigate thorny issues such as a government backstop and the fate of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, after UBS put aside its initial opposition to a deal with the smaller rival, people briefed on the discussions said.

UBS is asking the Swiss government to take on certain legal costs and potential future losses in any takeover, said the people, with one report putting the figure at about US$6 billion (S$8 billion).

The complex discussions over what would be the first combination of two global systemically important banks since the financial crisis have seen the Swiss and United States authorities weigh in, some of the people said.

Talks accelerated on Saturday, with all sides pushing for a solution that can be executed quickly after a week that saw clients pull out money and counterparties step back from some dealings with Credit Suisse. The goal is for an announcement by Sunday evening at the latest, the people said.

Under one likely scenario, the deal would involve UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the investment banking division, the people said. Talks are ongoing on the fate of Credit Suisse’s profitable Swiss universal bank, which is likely appealing to UBS but may leave the country’s domestic banking sector too concentrated, the people said, asking not to be identified describing private discussions.

Representatives for UBS, Credit Suisse and the Swiss Finance Ministry declined to comment.

A government-brokered deal would address a rout in Credit Suisse that sent shock waves across the global financial system over the past week when panicked investors dumped its shares and bonds following the collapse of several smaller US lenders. A liquidity backstop by the Swiss central bank briefly arrested the declines, but the market drama carries the risk that clients or counterparties would continue fleeing, with potential ramifications for the broader industry.

Other financial firms including Deutsche Bank are monitoring the situation in case attractive Credit Suisse assets go on the block either in a UBS acquisition or other forms of break-up, according to people briefed on those discussions.

The discussions raise questions over the future of Credit Suisse’s bold plan to spin out its investment banking unit under the storied First Boston brand. The firm was working to legally and operationally separate the business that would become CS First Boston, but those efforts were in nascent stages. Chief executive officer Ulrich Koerner had said the firm was looking at a potential initial public offering for the business in 2025.

Credit Suisse was also shrinking its trading business, but that still carried a large chunk of the bank’s capital requirements.

“The investment bank is the bit that most people want to spin off,” said Mr James Athey, investment director at Abrdn. “That is likely where a lot of these exposures are, so that is the challenge that needs addressing.”

UBS executives were previously opposed to an arranged combination with its rival because they wanted to focus on their own wealth management-centric strategy and were reluctant to take on risks related to Credit Suisse, Bloomberg reported earlier. Credit Suisse had been unprofitable over the course of the last decade and racked up billions in legal losses.