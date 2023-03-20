Credit Suisse says $23 billion of debt now worthless, angering bondholders

LONDON - Holders of Credit Suisse Group bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs (S$23 billion) worth of risky notes.

The deal will trigger a “complete write-down” of the bank’s additional tier 1 (AT1 ) bonds. Swiss financial regulator Finma said the decision would bolster the bank’s capital. The move also reflects authorities’ desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse’s troubles.

Meanwhile, the bank’s shareholders - who sit below bonds in the priority ladder for repayment in a bankruptcy process - are set to receive three billion francs under the UBS deal.

Credit Suisse’s holding company had 13 AT1 bonds - also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos - outstanding issued in Swiss francs, US dollars and Singapore dollars, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bond wipe out is the biggest loss yet for Europe’s US$275 billion (S$369 billion) AT1 market, far eclipsing the only other write-down to date of this type of security: a €1.35 billion (S$2.2 billion) loss suffered by junior bondholders of Spanish lender Banco Popular back in 2017, when it was absorbed by Banco Santander for one euro to avoid a collapse. In that instance, the equity was also written off.

In a typical write-down scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses, as Credit Suisse also guided in a presentation to investors earlier this week. That’s why the decision to write down the bank’s riskiest debt - rather than its shareholders - provoked a furious response from some of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bondholders.

“This just makes no sense,” said Patrik Kauffmann, a portfolio manager at Aquila Asset Management. “This will be a total blow to the AT1 market. You can quote me on that.”

Mr Kauffmann believes that money should have gone to AT1 holders instead, leaving nothing for shareholders, as “seniority in the capital structure need to be respected.”

Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco), Invesco and BlueBay Funds Management were among the many asset managers holding Credit Suisse AT1 notes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Their holdings may have changed or been sold entirely since their last regulatory filings.

UBS’ chief executive Ralph Hamers told analysts that the decision to write down the AT1 bonds to zero was taken by Finma, so it would not create a liability for the bank.

AT1 bonds were introduced in Europe after the global financial crisis to serve as shock absorbers when banks start to fail. They are designed to impose permanent losses on bondholders or be converted into equity if a bank’s capital ratios fall below a predetermined level, effectively propping up its balance sheet and allowing it to stay in business.

Prices on those bonds fluctuated wildly as traders gathered for a rare weekend session on Sunday to weigh two scenarios: either the regulator would nationalise part or the whole bank, possibly writing off Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds entirely, or a UBS buyout with potentially no losses for bondholders.

Prices oscillated between 20 cents on the dollar to as high as 70 cents when the deal was finalised. Following the Finma announcement, some trading desks simply updated their clients that a write-down had occurred.

The broader market for those risky European bank bonds, also known as contingent convertibles or CoCos, has also tumbled in the past two weeks, with the average AT1 indicated at a price of about 80 per cent of face value on Friday, one of the steepest discounts on record.