Credit Suisse loses two more senior private bankers in Hong Kong

Hong Kong – Credit Suisse Group has lost two more senior private bankers in Hong Kong as attrition continues at the Swiss bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms Mandy Loo, a managing director for the China market, and Mr Howard Wu, a team leader for Greater China investment consultants, have both left the bank, said the people. A Credit Suisse spokesman in Singapore confirmed the departures.

Ms Loo has been with the firm for more than a decade, while Mr Wu joined Credit Suisse about 18 years ago, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

Credit Suisse has seen a slew of senior banker departures as it undertakes a sweeping overhaul of its business following years of scandals and management missteps.

The new strategy includes plans to spin out its capital market, advisory and leveraged finance businesses into a boutique unit under the Credit Suisse First Boston branding, while integrating its remaining trading businesses more closely with the wealth management business. BLOOMBERG