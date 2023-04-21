Credit Suisse AT1 bond write-off hands $1.4 billion loss to Japan investors

The fallout from Credit Suisse’s woes has affected investors in Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
55 min ago

TOKYO – Japan investors bought about 140 billion yen (S$1.4 billion) of Credit Suisse’s bonds that were written off when the Swiss bank was suddenly sold last month, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

It is “regrettable” that the fallout from Credit Suisse’s woes affected investors in Japan, Mr Suzuki said at a news briefing in Tokyo on Friday.

Securities firms must make every effort to deal carefully with their customers, he added. 

Investors around the globe are on the hook for losses on the 16 billion Swiss francs (S$24 billion) in risky bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes, that were wiped out when the Swiss government brokered an emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. 

In Japan, wealthy clients of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s securities venture with Morgan Stanley lost 95 billion yen on the notes, Bloomberg reported last week. Mizuho Financial Group’s clients lost more than 4 billion yen on the instruments, while Daiwa Securities Group’s customers lost less than 1 billion yen.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency will follow up appropriately on how firms are treating their customers, Mr Suzuki said. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Credit Suisse accused of systemic fraud in UK subprime suit
Credit Suisse saw $7.5 billion fund outflows since takeover by UBS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top