Credit cracks widen with distressed debt ballooning to $878 billion

LONDON - Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.

With cheap money becoming a thing of the past, those may just be the start. Distressed debt in the United States alone jumped more than 300 per cent in 12 months.

Globally, almost US$650 billion (S$878 billion) of bonds and loans are in distressed territory, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s all adding up to the biggest test of the robustness of corporate credit since the financial crisis and may be the spark for a wave of defaults.

The strains are largely linked to aggressive rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and central banks around the world, which have dramatically changed the landscape for lending, upended credit markets and pushed economies toward recessions, a scenario that markets have yet to price in.

“Many are likely to be slightly more complacent than they should be,” said Will Nicoll, chief investment officer of Private & Alternative Assets at M&G. “It is very difficult to see how the default cycle will not run its course, given the level of interest rates.”

Banks say their wider credit models are proving robust so far, but they’ve begun setting aside more money for missed payments, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Loan-loss provisions at systematically important banks surged 75 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, a clear indication that they are bracing for payment issues and defaults.

Most economists forecast a moderate slump over the next year. A deep recession, however, could cause significant credit issues because the global financial system is “vastly over-leveraged,” according to Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp.

Right now, the outlook for economic growth is a concern. Rolling recessions are likely across the globe next year, with the US likely to slip into one in the middle of next year, Citigroup economists wrote in a note.

Mike Scott, a portfolio manager at Man GLG, said that “markets seem to be expecting a soft landing in the US that may not happen. The leveraged loan market is something that we’re monitoring as well.”

That market has ballooned in recent years. There was US$834 billion of leveraged loan issuance in the US last year, more than double the rate in 2007 before the financial crisis hit.

Leveraged loans have seen the “greatest buildup of excesses or lower-quality credit,” according to UBS strategist Matt Mish, Default rates could rise to 9 per cent next year if the Fed stays on its aggressive monetary-policy path, he said. It hasn’t been that high since the financial crisis.