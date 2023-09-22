Creative Technology partners with Chinese electronic company Skyworth

Creative’s Super X-Fi Spatial Holographic Audio technology can be used with SXFI-compatible televisions by Skyworth as well as future models. PHOTO: CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY
SINGAPORE - Creative Technology on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Chinese electronic company Skyworth.

With the tie-up, Creative’s Super X-Fi (SXFI) Spatial Holographic Audio technology can be used with SXFI-compatible televisions by Skyworth as well as future models.

The company said that the partnership “opens avenues for future collaboration between Creative and other industry partners” to bring the SXFI technology to a wider array of consumer electronics and personal computer platforms.

“Creative is delighted to partner with Skyworth to introduce SXFI Spatial Holographic Audio to both the Chinese and global markets through their latest televisions. With the seamless integration of SXFI Audio’s generational improvements, customers get to enjoy SXFI easily on all content,” said Lee Teck Chee, vice president of technology at Creative.

Creative shares closed one cent or 0.9 per cent lower at $1.17 on Thursday, before the announcement.

