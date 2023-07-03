CPF retirement payouts rise 27% to $2.8b; record $19.8b in interest paid in 2022

SINGAPORE – Central Provident Fund (CPF) members received a total of $2.8 billion in retirement payouts in 2022, according to the latest annual report from the CPF Board.

The amount was up 27 per cent from the $2.2 billion in payouts that was disbursed in 2021.

With 439,000 CPF members receiving retirement payouts, it means each eligible CPF member received an average payout of $531 every month in 2022, compared with an average monthly payout of $440 in 2021.

Of the 439,000 CPF members who received retirement payouts, more than 98,000 or 22 per cent are on CPF Life; the remaining 341,000 members are on the Retirement Sum Scheme.

The Retirement Sum Scheme and CPF Life are two retirement schemes administered by the CPF Board.

CPF Life, introduced in 2009, gives CPF members a monthly payout from their payout eligibility age, which can be anytime between 65 and 70 years old, for as long as they live. Members are automatically included in CPF Life if they are a Singapore citizen or permanent resident, born in 1958 or after, and have at least $60,000 in retirement savings when they start their monthly payouts.

The Retirement Sum Scheme gives CPF members monthly payouts until the savings in their Retirement Account run out.

Ms Yong Ying-I, chairman of the CPF Board, said in the report that since March 2022, those seniors who are on the Retirement Sum Scheme and who have fully drawn down the savings in their Retirement Account, “will automatically receive monthly payouts from their Ordinary or Special Account”.

This ensures seniors will be able to “fulfil their life’s aspirations and meet their daily living needs”, Ms Yong added in the report.

Faced with inflation and rising cost of living, many have also raised concerns that they will not have enough CPF savings for their retirement.

In 2022, about 7 in 10 CPF members were able to set aside their Full Retirement Sum – in cash, or in cash and property – the CPF report found.

This is up from 65 per cent in 2021 and 64 per cent in 2020.

That still means 3 in 10 were not able to set aside the Full Retirement Sum for their retirement.

Ms Yong added that from October 2023, the CPF Board will automatically annuitise any savings in the Ordinary and Special Accounts of the CPF members who have not met the Full Retirement Sum, so the money can be used to provide them with higher monthly payouts for life.

And, for senior CPF members who have not even met the bare minimum of their Basic Retirement Sum – which is half the Full Retirement Sum – the government introduced the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme in 2021.