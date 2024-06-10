Court lets Fullerton Health co-founder David Sin leave Singapore for 2 months to visit family in China

SINGAPORE - David Sin, one of the three co-founders of Fullerton Healthcare Corporation (Fullerton Health) was on June 10 granted approval to leave Singapore to visit his family in China.

His leisure application also noted that he would be attending a medical follow-up while on bail. Court records did not mention what he was seeking medical treatment for.

In court, his lawyer Dorcas Ong of Wong Partnership said Sin was visiting China from June 11 to Aug 10, where his wife and newborn child are staying.

His bail was originally set at $200,000 before June 10’s hearing. For him to leave Singapore, an additional bail of $100,000 – to be provided in one surety – has to be posted. The sureties must also provide monetary security.

Sin, who was Fullerton Health’s president and deputy chairman, is required to furnish the investigating officer (IO) before departure with a complete travel itinerary, as well as full details of his accommodation and contact numbers.

He is to surrender his passport to the IO within 24 hours of his return, and his bailor cannot travel with him.

Sin and fellow Fullerton Health co-founders Daniel Chan and Michael Tan face charges related to corruption and falsifying or conspiring to falsify nearly half-a-million dollars in entertainment claims to defraud the company.

The trio are alleged to have committed these offences to provide bribes and other forms of gratification to Collin Chiew, former chief executive of insurance broker Aon Risk Solutions in Singapore.

Sin and Chan both face 13 charges each, while Tan has five.

Charge sheets indicated that the trio, then owners of Fullerton Health, conspired to give gratification totalling $668,000 to Chiew over several occasions between 2015 and 2019.

These were allegedly provided as inducements to advance the business interests of Fullerton Health with Aon Singapore and later with AIA, where Chiew was director of corporate solutions agency in Hong Kong.

The other eight charges are related to Chan falsifying claims to defraud Fullerton Health into paying him $440,666 for entertainment expenses, when the amount actually incurred was just under $170,000. Chan allegedly used the amounts claimed to pay bribes to Chiew.

Tan and Sin face one count and eight counts, respectively, for allegedly conspiring with Chan to falsify accounts.

Chiew, meanwhile, faces six charges for allegedly receiving these bribes and gratification from Fullerton Health’s former owners, as well as a money-laundering charge for using criminal proceeds to pay for a landed property at Bedok Terrace.

Sin’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 5. THE BUSINESS TIMES