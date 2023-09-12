Country Garden wins approval to extend 6 onshore bond repayments by 3 years: Sources

Country Garden has been facing liquidity pressure with reduced available funds as sales plunged. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Country Garden has won approval from its creditors to extend the repayments on six onshore bonds by three years, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Onshore creditors voted on Monday for proposals by the distressed developer to extend repayments on eight onshore bonds worth 10.8 billion yuan (S$2.04 billion) by three years.

In the voting, which concluded by 10pm Hong Kong time on Monday, creditors approved extending six out of the eight bonds, the two sources said, asking not to be named as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Country Garden did not immediately reply to a query by Reuters.

The country’s largest private developer on Sept 1 won approval from creditors to extend payments by three years for a separate 3.9 billion yuan onshore private bond.

Country Garden, one of the few large Chinese developers that have not defaulted on debt obligations, has been facing liquidity pressure with reduced available funds as sales plunged, its interim financial statements show.

It faces 108.7 billion yuan worth of debts due within 12 months, while its cash level are around 101.1 billion yuan as of end-June, according to the company’s interim financial statement.

Any default by Country Garden would have exacerbated the country’s deep real estate crisis, put more strain on its struggling banks, and could delay the recovery of not only the property market, but the overall Chinese economy. REUTERS

