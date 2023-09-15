Country Garden delays yuan bond extension vote to Monday

SHANGHAI - Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings has again delayed a deadline for creditors to vote on its request to extend payment on an onshore bond, according to a holder familiar with the matter.

The voting was extended to 10pm Beijing time on Monday from Thursday, said the note holder, who was briefed by one of the underwriting banks.

This is the third time that Country Garden has delayed the deadline.

The bond, issued by unit Guangdong Giant Leap Construction, has 492 million yuan (S$93 million) of outstanding principal due Oct 21, according to data complied by Bloomberg.

It is the last in a group of eight notes totalling 10.8 billion yuan that it asked to stretch repayment on by three years, with extension of the other seven having already been approved.

Country Garden has been buoyed by the other extensions, which left it with just about 2 billion yuan of principal and interest for local notes with maturities or put options remaining in 2023.

But long-term challenges remain for the distressed developer, with 1.36 trillion yuan of total liabilities – including several offshore bond interest payments – before its next major test when a US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) note matures in January.

The company’s dollar bonds have continued to hover at deeply distressed levels, from about 9 cents to 13 cents.

Country Garden’s tumble into crisis has shocked China’s financial markets because it is a household name, known for building homes in smaller cities.

Helmed by one of the country’s richest women, Ms Yang Huiyan, the builder has become a symbol of a broader property debt crisis that has led to record non-payments and prompted the authorities to adjust policy to try to avoid more contagion.

The company has so far avoided defaulting but recently warned it still could, after posting a record first-half loss of almost US$7 billion.

Investors will keep close tabs on Country Garden’s progress managing its liabilities, which make it one of the world’s most indebted developers.

Any stumble could impact China’s housing market even more than a landmark default in late 2021 by China Evergrande Group, as the builder has four times as many projects. BLOOMBERG