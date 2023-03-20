‘Cosmic’ platform mooted for financial institutions to share suspicious customer information

SINGAPORE – To thwart financial criminals who avoid detection by making illicit transactions across an ever-shifting web of accounts, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has mooted a secure digital platform for financial institutions (FIs) to share information on suspicious customers.

A Bill proposing amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Act to set up the platform and set out rules governing its initial phase was put up for its first reading in Parliament by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on Monday.

Dubbed Cosmic, which is short for Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing Information and Cases, the information-sharing framework will be jointly developed by MAS and six major commercial banks in Singapore – DBS, OCBC, UOB, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank, and HSBC.

In a brief sent to The Straits Times, MAS said Cosmic will initially focus on three key financial crime risks in commercial banking: abuse of shell companies; misuse of trade finance for illicit purposes; and financing that supports the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The six banks will be permitted to voluntarily share with each other information on customers that exhibit multiple red flags indicative of potential illicit activities through Cosmic during this initial phase.

However, the authority said it plans to make some aspects of sharing mandatory and progressively extend Cosmic’s coverage to more focus areas and FIs in subsequent phases.

Despite closely supervising and working with financial institutions to strengthen Singapore’s defences against the three key risks, the MAS said a remaining weakness in the effective detection of illicit financial flows lies in the inability of FIs to alert each other to unusual activity in their customers’ accounts.

“Financial criminals exploit these ‘information silos’ by making illicit transactions through a web of accounts in different FIs and moving from one FI to another to avoid detection.”

Cosmic will enable FIs to “conduct sharper analysis of customer behaviours and activities to detect potential illicit activities more promptly and warn each other of such activities”, said MAS.

“By eliminating the information gaps between FIs, it will be easier to detect criminals. A legislative framework will need to be introduced, to enable and govern Cosmic.”

The authority conducted a public consultation on the proposed Bill in October 2021. It said respondents were generally supportive of the proposals and their feedback has been incorporated in the proposed Bill where appropriate.

The Straits Times has contacted MAS for comment on what the feedback incorporated was, the reason why information sharing is voluntary in the initial phase and examples of cases that Cosmic could help.

Outlining the key features of the Bill in its brief, MAS said information sharing will also only be permitted if the customer’s behaviour or transaction activities exhibit pre-determined red flags that cross stipulated thresholds, suggesting that potential financial crime could be taking place.

“The sharing of customer information amongst FIs must be conducted within a robust legal framework that safeguards the interests and privacy of legitimate customers.”