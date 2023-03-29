Cosmetics chain Sasa to return to Singapore, plans cautious revival in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s biggest cosmetics chain Sasa plans to return to Singapore, where it closed all of its 22 shops three years ago.

Back home in Hong Kong, Sasa is targetting just a handful of new stores in 2023 after shutting dozens during the pandemic as doubts remain that the city will return to its pre-Covid-19 heights as a shopping hub.

The cautious outlook from Sa Sa International Holdings reflects broader pessimism over the pace of the financial hub’s economic recovery after Covid-19 curbs were eased, with chief financial officer Danny Ho expecting sales to take until 2026 to return to pre-pandemic levels, while tourists’ contribution to revenue may decline to 60 per cent from 70 per cent.

“We are quite conservative in terms of how much we think tourists will come back,” Mr Ho said in an interview.

“We don’t expect things to go back to previous highs.”

Sasa is also set to return to Singapore, where it shut all 22 stores during the 2019 to 2020 financial year after the business failed to make a profit, with plans to open one or two stores in 2023, Mr Ho said.

It is also planning to open more stores in Malaysia, adding to its existing 71 shops, as a post-Covid-19 tourism boom is expected to drive sales past 2019 levels in the next few months, he said.

In mainland China, where Sasa has 38 stores after halving its network during Covid-19, the company is focusing on making a profit at current operations, though may consider expanding in the second half, Mr Ho said.

Sasa is part of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association and is participating in discussions with the authorities in Hainan to expedite registration for beauty products, which currently could take up to a year, he said.

“We’re making sure that we expand to other channels,” Mr Ho said.

While more tourists will come back to Hong Kong, “we have quite a conservative outlook, so we are not banking on that”.

Sasa will open five to seven stores across Hong Kong and Macau in 2023, after its network in the cities shrank by a third in the past three years to about 80 stores as mainland China’s zero-Covid policy kept tourists away.

One of Hong Kong’s bellwether consumer stocks, Sasa’s cautious outlook will add to doubts that Hong Kong can quickly restore its pre-Covid-19 status as a financial and shopping hub after a rocky pandemic path in which erratic rules and an excruciatingly slow reopening damaged its reputation.

The city also faces long-term challenges, including Chinese consumers shifting to buying more online and the rise of rival shopping hubs in Macau as well as the duty-free island of Hainan in China’s south, Mr Ho said.

Hong Kong reported 1.5 million tourist visits in February, still down 74 per cent from the same period in 2019.

The neighbouring casino hub of Macau reported 1.6 million visits in the same month, down 55 per cent from 2019 levels.