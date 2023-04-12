Cosford Road site at Changi being redeveloped into a container park for foodies

SINGAPORE – A site near Changi Airport that housed heavy artillery during World War II is being developed into one of Singapore’s largest food and beverage container parks.

The $3 million project by Tee Tree Investments at 30 Cosford Road is expected to be finished later this year.

Cosford Container Park will span over 38,000 sq ft and provide 13 container units for food and beverage (F&B) operators to rent.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating areas with capacity for around 340 people and an outdoor performance stage complete with a large digital screen.

As well as gourmet offerings, guests can enjoy views of Changi Airport’s landing strip, immersive experiences, live music, day parties, sports broadcasts and more.

Mr Ant Tee, director of Tee Tree Investments, said: “Cosford Container Park will be a vibrant space that looks to inject a breath of fresh air to its surrounding neighbourhoods.

“We aspire to create a space that goes beyond just the food, with lifestyle spaces and a touch of immersive art and entertainment experiences with a festival vibe.”

The site previously housed 555 Villa Thai, a restaurant known for its mookata, drinks and live music, but has far deeper historical lineage.

It was part of the main artillery battery of the British coastal defence network built in the 1930s, housing three 15-inch guns positioned to stop enemy attacks at sea.

When the Japanese invaded from the Malay Peninsula in 1942, two of the guns were turned around and fired inwards towards land for the first time.

The location was marked as a historic site by the National Heritage Board.

Tee Tree Investments will also redevelop the Johore Battery site, adjacent to Cosford Container Park – 27 Cosford Road – which it recently leased through a tender, while preserving its history, historical artefacts and replicas.

Plans for 27 Cosford Road are still being developed.