Coronavirus: Grab works with Chubb to give infected drivers and delivery partners payouts

SINGAPORE - Grab drivers and delivery partners will be able to claim a payout of up to $1,000 should they be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a collaboration with property and casualty insurer Chubb, a payout of $1,000 will be given to drivers who have volunteered to provide the GrabCare service, which is Grab's initiative dedicated to healthcare staff during the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, outbreak.

Chubb said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 19) that a payout of $500 will be provided to all other drivers and delivery partners should they be diagnosed between Wednesday and March 19.

Drivers and delivery partners are automatically covered under this policy.

This latest insurance policy for drivers and delivery partners comes after Grab rolled out a series of measures to safeguard their staff's well-being and income.

On Feb 6, it announced a one-off income support of between $100 and $200 for delivery partners who are hospitalised or quarantined.

Similarly, for drivers who are hospitalised or quarantined, measures include a one-off income support of between $100 and $500, a full reimbursement of rental fees for vehicles rented from Grab and selected partners, and up to 85 per cent of their average earnings protected.

Head of insurance at Grab Tom Duncan said in Wednesday's statement: "It is Grab's priority to always look out for our driver - and delivery partners, even more so during this period of uncertainty. We are heartened that Chubb, as our longstanding partner, is able to come forward so quickly after the Covid-19 outbreak...

"We hope this will give (drivers and delivery partners) a better peace of mind as they continue to provide their services."