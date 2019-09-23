Core inflation remains unchanged at 0.8 per cent in August

SINGAPORE - Core inflation in August remains at 0.8 per cent, unchanged from July when it eased to its slowest pace in more than three years.

A steeper fall in the costs of retail goods and electricity and gas was offset by higher food and services inflation, according to data released on Monday (Sept 23).

Headline or overall inflation increased slightly to 0.5 per cent in August from 0.4 per cent in the previous month, figures showed.

The increase was due to higher private road transport inflation and a smaller decline in accommodation costs.