Copilot, we’ll code where we never coded before

In this episode, ST's senior business correspondent Krist Boo speaks with Ed Summers (pictured on screen), head of accessibility at GitHub. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Krist Boo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
17 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.

Now, with a new Copilot in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), will we enter an era where coders solve some of the world’s biggest challenges? Will coding become mainstream?

Listen to this episode, brought to you from GitHub Universe, held in November in San Francisco. 

Many thanks to our guests: GitHub chief executive Thomas Dohmke, GitHub head of accessibility Ed Summers, and chief executive of Singapore firm NodeFlair, Ethan Ang.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:51 The gift of natural language gen AI brings to code

03:26 An age where developers can focus on solving problems

04:29 One of the ageing world’s biggest problems: disability 

05:08 The story of Ed Summers, a blind developer

17:31 For the love of coding

Read more:

https://str.sg/ifw8

https://str.sg/ifwX

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Krist Boo’s Work Talk columns: https://str.sg/wB2P

Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

--

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top