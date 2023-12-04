Copilot, we’ll code where we never coded before

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
Now, with a new Copilot in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), will we enter an era where coders solve some of the world’s biggest challenges? Will coding become mainstream?
Listen to this episode, brought to you from GitHub Universe, held in November in San Francisco.
Many thanks to our guests: GitHub chief executive Thomas Dohmke, GitHub head of accessibility Ed Summers, and chief executive of Singapore firm NodeFlair, Ethan Ang.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:51 The gift of natural language gen AI brings to code
03:26 An age where developers can focus on solving problems
04:29 One of the ageing world’s biggest problems: disability
05:08 The story of Ed Summers, a blind developer
17:31 For the love of coding
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
