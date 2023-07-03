Singapore private homes see first quarterly drop in 3 years

SINGAPORE – Several rounds of property cooling measures, coupled with higher borrowing costs and a weaker economic outlook, finally sent prices of private properties down 0.4 per cent, following a 3.3 per cent gain in the first quarter.

This marks the first decline since the first quarter of 2020, when prices fell 1 per cent during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) flash estimates released on Monday.

Year on year, prices rose 7.2 per cent from the second quarter of 2022 – the smallest increase since the 7.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2021.

Transaction volume rose about 16 per cent to 4,762 units in the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to a rise in the number of homes launched for sale. But on a year-on-year basis, volumes fell by about 30 per cent from 6,811 units in the second quarter of 2022, according to flash data.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Monday: “We are continuing to see signs of moderation in the property market, based on the 2Q2023 flash estimates for the Property Price Index (PPI) and the Resale Price Index (RPI) released this morning.”

He noted that the quarterly price drop in the private residential market comes after “several rounds of measures since December 2021, including the latest ABSD (additional buyer’s stamp duty) rate increases in April this year”.

Private property prices eased across all market segments, with prices of non-landed properties dropping 0.5 per cent in the second quarter, following a 2.6 per cent gain in the first quarter.

Landed property prices saw their smallest gain in two years, up just 0.1 per cent after a 5.9 per cent jump in the first quarter.

Leading the overall decrease in non-landed prices is the 2.6 per cent drop in prices of properties in the city fringe, following a 4.4 per cent gain.

“Prices in this segment have risen disproportionately more than the other two segments over the past two years,” said Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie.

He noted that developers of the four new city fringe launches – Tembusu Grand, Blossoms by the Park, The Continuum and The Reserve Residences – have been “mindful to price their projects competitively”.

“In the secondary market, home sellers also faced resistance from buyers, as market sentiment softened while financing limits remain tight,” he added.

Prices in the prime district rose just 0.3 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a 0.8 per cent gain in the first quarter, while prices in the suburbs gained 1.2 per cent, compared with a 1.9 per cent rise in the first three months.

Mr Lam said: “While price growth momentum softened across the board, non-landed home prices in the prime district and the suburbs continued to eke out increases.

“It is too early to call the peak of the market cycle and we expect property prices to trade sideways for the next one to two quarters.

He added: “A material deterioration in economic and labour market conditions, coupled with soft land bids ahead, could precipitate a correction in prices. Price increases for the rest of this year are expected to be moderate as homebuyers are spoilt for choice amid the slew of upcoming launches.”