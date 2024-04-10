Consumers hate ‘price discrimination,’ but they sure love a discount

It’s been a strange and maddening couple of years for consumers, with prices of essential goods soaring and then sinking, turning household budgets upside down.

Perhaps that’s why, in late February, the internet revolted over Wendy’s plan to test changing its menu prices across the day. If the Breakfast Baconator winds up costing US$6.99 (S$9.43) at 7 a.m. and US$7.99 three hours later, what in life can you really count on anymore?

The company later issued a statement saying it would not raise prices during busy parts of the day, but rather add discounts during slower hours. Nevertheless, the episode won’t stop the continued spread of so-called dynamic pricing, which describes an approach of setting prices in response to shifting patterns of demand and supply. It might not even stop the growth of “personalised pricing,” which targets individuals based on their personal willingness to pay.

And in many circumstances, customers may come around – if they feel companies are being forthright about how they’re changing prices and what information they’re using to do it.

“There’s a need for some transparency, and it has to make sense to consumers,” said Mr Craig Zawada, a pricing expert with PROS, a consultancy that helped pioneer dynamic pricing by airlines in the 1980s and now works across dozens of other industries. “In general, from a buyer standpoint, there has to be this perception of fairness.”

Dynamic pricing, by one name or another, has been around since the dawn of merchandising.

Sometimes it’s a means of maximising return on fixed expenses, such as labour: Happy hour is a way to boost bar traffic before the after-work rush, for example. (You might say Wendy’s was attempting a happy hour for Baconators.)

“Load balancing” is a similar concept in energy and transportation. Utilities charge less for power overnight, and transit agencies impose higher fares during rush hour to encourage users to shift toward off-peak times, when energy and trains are in less demand.

Other times, it’s an effort to liquidate perishable or seasonal goods, like fresh produce at a grocery store. Then there’s “surge pricing” on ride-hailing platforms, which is meant to quickly prod more drivers to start picking up passengers. Some commodity goods, like gasoline, fluctuate daily with international markets.

In the analog era, changing prices was costly, requiring manually updating signs or applying markdown stickers. As restaurants, retailers, parking garages, gyms, salons and event venues became more automated, price changes became effortless even at brick-and-mortar locations.

Mr Robert Orndorff is the vice president for product development at Spectrio, which makes digital signage – a key tool for smoothly adjusting price levels, and increasingly common in many industries. Signs can be connected to inventory systems that automatically adjust prices as supplies dwindle, for example, and changes can be rolled out quickly in response to competitors’ moves.

“You have all these dynamic things going on that would make you want to change what’s on that screen at any given time,” Mr Orndorff said. “The technology absolutely enables all that.”

It’s easy to understand why companies want to change prices more frequently: to make more money. But does that mean that as dynamic pricing spreads, prices will be higher on average?

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, posed the question to the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, at an oversight hearing in March, calling the technique “just another way for corporations to make it harder for consumers to seek out lower prices.”

“Are you concerned that the wide adoption of these pricing schemes, if you will, contribute to inflation?” Mr Brown asked. Mr Powell responded that dynamic pricing lowers prices as well as raises them, and that the overall impact on price levels isn’t yet known.