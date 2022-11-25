Consumer inflation in Japan’s capital rises at fastest pace in 40 years

Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.6 per cent in November from a year earlier. PHOTO: AFP
TOKYO - Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in 40 years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure.

The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel costs, exceeded a median market forecast for a 3.5 per cent gain and accelerated from a 3.4 per cent increase in October, government data showed on Friday.

Core consumer inflation in Tokyo remained above the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target for six straight months in November, a sign that rising raw material costs were steadily pushing up a broad range of prices for daily necessities.

The Tokyo core-core CPI index, which strips away both fresh food and fuel costs, rose 2.5 per cent in November from a year earlier, pacing up from a 2.2 per cent gain in October.

The Bank of Japan has kept interest rates ultra-low on the view the recent rise in inflation will prove temporary, remaining an outlier among a wave of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation. REUTERS

