Consortium led by UOL and CapitaLand casts top bid of $805.4m for Holland Drive GLS site

SINGAPORE – The first state land tender for a prime 99-year-leasehold site in Holland Drive since 2018 attracted three bids on May 14, with a top bid of $805.4 million cast by a consortium led by UOL Group and CapitaLand Development.

If awarded the tender, the consortium plans to develop two 40-storey condominium towers on the District 10 site, which can yield 680 units and is next to the One Holland Village mixed-use development, a spokesman said.

The consortium, Holly Development, comprises CapitaLand Development (35 per cent), UOL (35 per cent), Singapore Land (20 per cent) and Kheng Leong (10 per cent).

Its bid works out to a land rate of $1,285 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr).

GuocoLand and two entities of Hong Leong Group Singapore – Intrepid Investments and Hong Realty – came in second with their bid of $765.3 million, or $1,221 psf ppr.

Japura Development, an entity linked to Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings, came in third with its $632 million bid.

“With the top bid being just 5.2 per cent above the second bid, this shows that despite the challenging environment, there are parties with resources still contesting for sites with good attributes,” Mr Leonard Tay, Knight Frank Singapore’s head of research, said.

The Holland Drive site has a maximum gross floor area of more than 626,000 sq ft. With its attractive location and proximity to Holland Village MRT station and commercial amenities in Holland Village, it should command a potential price quantum of up to $1 billion, analysts had said after the tender for the site was launched in February.

Instead, the bids came in below expectations.

Mr Tay noted that the number of bids for state land tenders has also shrunk from more than seven in 2021 to fewer than five in 2023 and 2024.

Ms Tricia Song, CBRE head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia, said: “The measured number of bids reflects continued risk aversion for prime sites and bigger sites that require larger capital outlay, in the light of economic headwinds, interest rate uncertainty and cooling measures.”

She added that developer sales had slumped to a 15-year low of 6,421 units in 2023, and remained tepid in the first quarter this year despite more new launches, amid layoffs and interest rate uncertainty.

The top $805.4 million bid is 31.9 per cent below the winning bid at the last state land tender for a neighbouring Holland Road site, which was $1.21 billion, translating to a land rate of $1,888 psf ppr, back in May 2018.