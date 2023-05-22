Congrats, US college grad. Now good luck finding that dream job

NEW YORK - After interning at a bank, Fadi Ghazi was over the moon to get a job offer. The only problem: the bank was First Republic – one of the lenders that just collapsed spectacularly.

His offer was rescinded.

Mr Ghazi is one of the millions of US college seniors graduating into the “real world.’’ For many, today’s job market isn’t exactly living up to their big freshman-year dreams.

The job prospects these days are nowhere near as bad as they were for students who graduated into the Great Recession and, in many cases, still carry the economic scars. But after Covid-19 turned the nation’s campuses upside down and disrupted virtually every aspect of college life, the Class of 2023 is having one more can-you-believe-our-luck moment.

While the US labour market remains strong, the number of job openings has been dwindling for months. Layoffs in finance, technology and consulting - usually hot destinations for top grads - keep piling up. Stories like Mr Ghazi’s, of rescinded offers and last-minute scrambles, are suddenly a hot topic.

Job pivot

Take Eshika Saxena.

She’s graduating from Harvard University after four years with both a bachelor’s and master’s in computer science. She interned at Google, Microsoft and Meta, and her resume is packed with research experience and leadership positions in student clubs.

But last summer, while working at Meta as a software engineer, Ms Saxena was told interns would not get return offers, at least not until the end of the year.

Instead of waiting, she started applying to any tech job opportunity she could find. She’s interviewed, gotten to final rounds, been told by recruiters she might get an offer, gotten ghosted, and, in the end, been rejected because of “head count issues.” Then, she’s dusted off her resume and done it all over again.

Nine months and more than 100 job applications later - and she only recently got job offers at two start-ups. The trick? Pivoting away from big tech.

“It’s been a very challenging, long process and I think it’s been unlike any other year from what I’ve heard,” she said. “To receive rejection after rejection or notices that the roles are filled, it definitely takes a toll in a way that’s very discouraging.”

It’s hardly news that some newly minted grads struggle to find work. Others take jobs for which they feel overqualified. After all, everyone has to start somewhere. But try telling that to an anxious 22-year-old (or parent), particularly given that the sticker price at Ivy League-level schools today stretches toward US$90,000 (S$121,000).

Warning signs

At Yale, officials began to sense a shift back in mid-2022. Many rising seniors hope to lock down offers after summer internships. Last year, it seemed like fewer did.

“When students came back to campus in the fall, there was a little bit of a buzz that there were fewer return offers,’’ said David Halek, a director in Yale’s career center. “That summer-internship-to-offer pipeline serves as an early-warning system to the students.’’

Front-of-mind for many soon-to-be-grads: a growing number of layoffs at top-target employers. Major tech companies have laid off tens of thousands of workers, and Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have also announced cuts.

In the consulting world, prominent firms like Accenture, Bain & Co and Boston Consulting Group have been pushing back start dates for some new hires. Many students who got jobs in the industry have started to look for other opportunities. Some are worried their offers will ultimately fall through, while others simply can’t afford to go without pay until 2024, according to Greg Victory, executive director of the career center at Duke University.