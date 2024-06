SINGAPORE - The consequences of a slew of missile attacks in the Red Sea by Houthi militia that began in November 2023, which have killed three crew members of a vessel and sunk another ship, have reverberated across the shipping industry and are now being felt by ordinary consumers here.

For example, when business owner W. H. Ho’s car was struck on the left side of the bonnet by a truck that ran a red light in May, little did he know that repairing his car would take up to two months.