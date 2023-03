SINGAPORE - Wealth management will be one of the main income contributors for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore this year, after a difficult time for the industry in 2022, said Ms Jessie Li, the bank’s head of consumer, private and business banking (CPBB).

Despite the challenges, the wealth management business has been resilient and contributed to over a third of CPBB’s income in 2022, Ms Li said in her first interview with The Straits Times one year after she came to the job.