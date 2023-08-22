Company Watch: Marketing agencies are hobbled without tech, says entrepreneur Tjin Lee

SINGAPORE - Putting up her luxury marketing agency for sale had never crossed Ms Tjin Lee’s mind.

After all, Mercury Integrated, as it was called when she founded it in 2001, had been doing so well that she was selectively turning away clients. The firm recorded US$10 million (S$13.6 million) in revenue in 2022 and is expected to close very strongly for 2023.

But she did a rethink after Hong Kong-based marketing firm Gusto Collective, which focuses on providing tech-based marketing solutions to clients, came knocking on the door.

The tech part of Gusto’s work made Ms Lee see that the days of traditional marketing agencies are numbered. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many brands and marketing agencies to rethink the way they communicate with customers, she said. It is not enough to have only physical touch points with them, whether through events or physical magazines, given the widespread consumption and creation of content on various social media platforms.

Ms Lee said: “If we don’t pivot and evolve, we will be outstripped by the hybrid agencies and those that are tech empowered. It’s very hard to just keep doing what you do in a world that’s so disruptive... I don’t want to be facing the clients of the future without the tech – that would really be a handicap.”

Gusto’s wide reach – it has six offices worldwide including in London and Shanghai, with more than 200 staff globally, and a roster of luxury and big-name clients such as Disney and Harrods – was also a draw, she said, noting the limited size of the Singapore market.

She added: “Singapore is world class in terms of our creativity and what we can do, but we’re very often limited by the budgets we have to work with, and the market size itself is just small. I feel that with Gusto, we’re given a bigger platform.”

Mercury was acquired by Gusto in June and is now known as Gusto Collective Singapore.

Ms Lee, 49, has hit the ground running since the sale.

A Malaysia outpost was opened in July, and Ms Lee, who oversees the firm’s South-east Asia operations, intends to increase headcount in the region.

The company is looking to “double, if not triple” headcount for its Malaysia office in the next six months to a year. For Singapore, its current 40-person headcount will increase by at least 25 per cent, and the firm will look for a bigger office location, having hit the capacity of its current premises at Khong Guan Building. The firm is also considering opportunities in the rest of the region, said Ms Lee.

She will continue working with luxury retail clients, similar to what she was doing before at Mercury Integrated. The main difference is that she can now tap the firm’s expertise in augmented reality (AR), blockchain and other Web3 technologies when pitching and crafting clients’ campaigns.