Company Watch: Marketing agencies are hobbled without tech, says entrepreneur Tjin Lee

SINGAPORE - Putting up her luxury marketing agency for sale had never crossed Ms Tjin Lee’s mind.
After all, Mercury Integrated, as it was called when she founded it in 2001, had been doing so well that she was selectively turning away clients. The firm recorded US$10 million (S$13.6 million) in revenue in 2022 and is expected to close very strongly for 2023.
But she did a rethink after Hong Kong-based marketing firm Gusto Collective, which focuses on providing tech-based marketing solutions to clients, came knocking on the door.
The tech part of Gusto’s work made Ms Lee see that the days of traditional marketing agencies are numbered. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many brands and marketing agencies to rethink the way they communicate with customers, she said. It is not enough to have only physical touch points with them, whether through events or physical magazines, given the widespread consumption and creation of content on various social media platforms.
Ms Lee said: “If we don’t pivot and evolve, we will be outstripped by the hybrid agencies and those that are tech empowered. It’s very hard to just keep doing what you do in a world that’s so disruptive... I don’t want to be facing the clients of the future without the tech – that would really be a handicap.”
Gusto’s wide reach – it has six offices worldwide including in London and Shanghai, with more than 200 staff globally, and a roster of luxury and big-name clients such as Disney and Harrods – was also a draw, she said, noting the limited size of the Singapore market.
She added: “Singapore is world class in terms of our creativity and what we can do, but we’re very often limited by the budgets we have to work with, and the market size itself is just small. I feel that with Gusto, we’re given a bigger platform.”
Mercury was acquired by Gusto in June and is now known as Gusto Collective Singapore.
Ms Lee, 49, has hit the ground running since the sale.
A Malaysia outpost was opened in July, and Ms Lee, who oversees the firm’s South-east Asia operations, intends to increase headcount in the region.
The company is looking to “double, if not triple” headcount for its Malaysia office in the next six months to a year. For Singapore, its current 40-person headcount will increase by at least 25 per cent, and the firm will look for a bigger office location, having hit the capacity of its current premises at Khong Guan Building. The firm is also considering opportunities in the rest of the region, said Ms Lee.
She will continue working with luxury retail clients, similar to what she was doing before at Mercury Integrated. The main difference is that she can now tap the firm’s expertise in augmented reality (AR), blockchain and other Web3 technologies when pitching and crafting clients’ campaigns.
Gusto was founded in 2020 by Mr Aaron Lau, who is also its chief executive officer. He last led the global networks of advertising agency Cheil Worldwide under the Samsung Group.
He has been on an ambitious acquisition hunt as part of Gusto’s Asia-Pacific growth strategy, having in the past few years also acquired companies such as Reuter Communications and AR specialist 26Hz.
According to the firm, Gusto is profitable, and it estimates that revenue for 2024 will be between US$40 million and US$50 million. It has raised US$23 million so far in pre-seed investment, with Animoca Brands and Gaw Capital named among its investors.
On the firm’s strategic focus on the luxury sector, Mr Lau told The Straits Times via e-mail that it was because luxury brands “have consistently been at the forefront” of using technology to enhance customer experiences.
He added: “By concentrating on this sector, we are able to push the boundaries of innovation and drive meaningful transformations in the way luxury brands connect with their audiences.”
Mr Lau, who succeeded only on his third attempt to persuade Ms Lee to sell Mercury, said he was impressed by the Singapore firm’s track record of global client representation and top-tier work for prestigious brands across various sectors.
“In particular, Mercury’s leadership in organising Singapore Fashion Week for almost a decade showcases their prowess in curating unique experiences and amplifying brand narratives. We were thoroughly impressed by their creativity and dedication to delivering top-quality work, which aligns with Gusto Collective’s values,” he added.
Ms Lee is well known in the local fashion scene for pulling in big international fashion brands and designers such as Diane von Furstenberg and Victoria Beckham to show at the annual Singapore Fashion Week, which ran until 2017.
She said there was one other significant factor in agreeing to Mercury’s acquisition by Gusto – it had hit her that she would probably have to pitch for clients against Gusto in the future if she did not join hands with it.
In a nod to her new boss, she said: “I didn’t want to pitch against them because I find Aaron very dynamic; he’s very charismatic.”