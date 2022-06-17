Company Briefs: Tesla

Tesla

Tesla raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply-chain issues.

The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to US$65,990 (S$91,752.50) from US$62,990, its website showed yesterday, after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including of the aluminium that is used in Tesla's cars.

REUTERS

Credit Suisse

A prosecutor has identified more than US$60 million (S$83.4 million) that he believes was laundered through Credit Suisse Group, in the precursor to what would be an historic Swiss criminal indictment against the bank.

Geneva's top financial-crime prosecutor Yves Bertossa identified a series of eight transactions the bank let slide between 2008 and 2014 at a hearing last week, which he said constituted aggravated money laundering by the Swiss lender, according to people familiar with the investigation.

BLOOMBERG

Lego

Toymaker Lego said yesterday it would invest more than US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) in a carbon-neutral factory in the United States to shorten supply chains and keep up with growing demand for its plastic bricks in one of its biggest markets.

The factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, will be the Danish company's second in North America and seventh worldwide, after it announced a factory in Vietnam last year. The investment is in line with its strategy of placing production close to its key markets.

REUTERS