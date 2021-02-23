Company briefs: MC Payment; Pavilion Energy; Raffles Medical Group

MC Payment

Digital payments services firm MC Payment made its Catalist debut yesterday following the successful completion of the reverse takeover of Artivision Technologies last Thursday.

MC Payment shares opened 2.7 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents, higher at 57 cents yesterday. It eventually closed at 54 cents.

The firm, which provides merchant payment services and digital commerce-enabling services, has a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Pavilion Energy

Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply said yesterday that it has signed a six-year sale and purchase agreement with Chevron for about 0.5 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas supplies from 2023.

Pavilion Energy, owned by Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek, struck the deal with Chevron's Singapore branch.

Each cargo supplied to Singapore under the agreement will be accompanied by a statement of its greenhouse gas emissions measured from wellhead to discharge port.

REUTERS

Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group yesterday announced a net profit of $65.9 million for the year ended Dec 31 last year, up 9.3 per cent from $60.3 million a year ago, following its involvement in various Covid-19-related projects.

Executive chairman Loo Choon Yong said that with Covid-19 testing capabilities stabilised, more effort will be put into administering and disseminating vaccines. The group is involved in Singapore's national vaccination drive, with four dedicated vaccination centres to date, and more expected to be set up progressively.

THE BUSINESS TIMES