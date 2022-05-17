Company Briefs: Hatten Land

Hatten Land

Catalist-listed developer Hatten Land, which is diversifying into digital businesses such as cryptocurrency mining, saw its third-quarter net loss narrow on stronger revenue.

Losses came to RM32.5 million (S$10.3 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with RM36.8 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose by 26.4 per cent year on year to RM18.6 million, on the back of higher revenue recognised at a point in time from the sale of development properties in Malaysia.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs will allow its senior staff to take an unlimited number of vacation days, the latest move by a Wall Street bank to retain talent in a heated job market.

Partners and managing directors can take time off when needed "without a fixed vacation day entitlement", according to a company memo seen by Bloomberg. Junior employees still have limits on vacation but will be given at least two extra days off each year under the new policy, which was introduced at the start of the month.

BLOOMBERG

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's "crown jewel" and primary source of revenue, posted an 82 per cent jump in first-quarter profit, buoyed by a global surge in oil prices that has made it the world's most valuable company.

Aramco's net income of US$39.5 billion (S$55.1 billion) was up from US$21.7 billion compared with the same period last year.

Over the past year, oil prices have nearly doubled, with Brent crude at US$111 a barrel last Friday, up from about US$60 in spring last year.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE