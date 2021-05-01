Company Briefs : ANZ Group

ANZ Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday said its first-half cash profit would take an A$817 million (S$841.8 million) hit largely from losses on its investment in a Malaysian bank that was involved in the 1MDB scandal.

ANZ, the country's fourth-largest lender, said it would take a further impairment charge of A$135 million on its 24 per cent stake in AMMB Holdings, having warned of a A$212 million write-down in March. AmBank said earlier this year it would pay the Malaysian government US$700 million (S$930 million) to settle claims in relation to its role in the scandal.

REUTERS

ANA Holdings

Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, yesterday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations that air travel demand will rebound as a vaccines contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"Based on data from countries where vaccination has progressed, it appears that the spread of Covid-19 can be contained," ANA said. For the 12 months to March 2022, ANA has forecast operating profit of 28 billion yen (S$341 million). That compared with an average estimated loss of 69.4 billion yen loss based on analysts' forecasts, Refinitiv data showed.

REUTERS

Barclays

Barclays' profits more than doubled in the first quarter, as the group's investment bank capitalised on a share trading mania while charges against expected bad loans shrank to almost nothing.

Barclays yesterday reported a profit before tax for the three months ended March 31 of £2.4 billion (S$4.4 billion), up from £923 million a year ago and above the £1.76 billion average of analysts' forecasts. The lender took an impairment charge of just £55 million for further bad loans, much less than analysts had forecast and down from £2.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

REUTERS