Zoom to set up R&D centre in S'pore, hire hundreds

Zoom Video Communications, the company behind the now-ubiquitous videoconferencing platform Zoom, is expanding its footprint in Singapore by opening a new research and development (R&D) centre and doubling the size of its data centre here.

The US tech giant, which has been in Singapore for two years, will also hire hundreds of staff for the R&D centre in key engineering roles, it said in a statement yesterday.

A Zoom spokesman told The Straits Times that the firm aims to open the R&D centre by the third quarter of next year "or when it's safe for all our employees to go back into the office".

He declined to say how much Zoom invested in the new facility and expanded data centre.

The firm added that the expansion in Singapore will supplement its existing R&D centres in the United States, India and China, and support Zoom's engineering leadership team, which is based at its headquarters in San Jose, California.

"Zoom selected Singapore for its exceptional engineering talent. The company has already begun recruiting engineers in the area and looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides," the company said.

Mr Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom's president of product and engineering, said the new R&D facility and expanded data centre in Singapore will play a critical role in Zoom's continued international growth.

"Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favourite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Mr Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the Economic Development Board, said Zoom has transformed the way people work, learn and socialise. "In some ways, we are more productive and fulfilled... I am thrilled that Zoom will be partnering Singapore to set up an R&D centre to explore possibilities," he said.

Other tech giants have expanded or set up their first office in Singapore this year. They include Twitter, WeChat owner Tencent Holdings, and Chinese tech giant ByteDance, which owns popular video app TikTok.