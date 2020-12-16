Zoom to set up R&D centre in Singapore, hire 'hundreds' of engineering staff

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - United States tech giant Zoom Video Communications is opening a research and development centre in Singapore, where it will hire hundreds of key engineering staff, the firm said in a press statement on Wednesday (Dec 16).

Zoom, which has had a presence in Singapore for two years, will also expand its co-located data centre in the Republic as part of its growing strategic investment in the city-state, the firm said. This will double its data centre capacity in Singapore.

Zoom chose Singapore for its "exceptional engineering talent" and "looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides".

"Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favourite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider Asia-Pacific region," said Mr Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering for Zoom.

He added: "We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore's highly educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D centre and data centre will play a critical role in Zoom's continued international growth."

Mr Chng Kai Fong, managing director of the Economic Development Board, said: "Zoom has changed the realm of what we thought was possible. We can work from anywhere rather than a fixed location... So I am thrilled that Zoom will be partnering Singapore to set up an R&D centre to explore possibilities."