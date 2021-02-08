Yoma's services resume ops despite unrest in Myanmar

Mainboard-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings said yesterday that while political developments in Myanmar "have resulted in intermittent disruption" in some of its businesses, many of its services have resumed operations, including Wave Money, KFC and Kospa.

"The group believes it is still too early to ascertain the longer-term impact of the current political situation on its businesses, and will continue to monitor the situation closely," said chief executive Melvyn Pun.

In a Singapore Exchange filing, the company gave an overview of its activities in the first quarter ended Dec 31. Group revenue was up 0.9 per cent year on year at US$24.8 million (S$33.1 million).

This was driven mainly by gains in real estate development, making up for falls in revenue from its food and beverage business, as well as motoring.

While a second wave of Covid-19 has hit economic activities and consumer spending, Yoma's real estate and financial services businesses "remained resilient", it said. Its real estate development arm's revenue grew 52.5 per cent year on year in the quarter, to US$9.1 million.

Revenue fell 29.4 per cent for its food and beverage business, to US$6.3 million, which Yoma attributed to dine-in restrictions in place since September last year, as well as lower footfall due to lockdowns and curfews amid Covid-19.

In financial services, financial technology arm Wave Money's Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) "remained positive" - with no figures given - supported by 10.4 per cent growth in revenue from the previous quarter, and a continued focus on cost-control measures.

Over-the-counter monthly active users grew to more than 3.9 million in December last year, up from 3.7 million a year ago. Digital monthly active users hit 1.5 million last December, ahead of the targeted 1.3 million, and rose further last month to 2.4 million.

"The company will continue to closely monitor the political situation in Myanmar, and provide further updates as and when there are material developments that impact the group's operations," said Yoma.

Shares in Yoma closed down 0.6 cent, or 3 per cent, at 19.4 cents last Friday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES