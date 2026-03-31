Yeo Hiap Seng to lay off 25 Singapore staff as it moves can manufacturing to Malaysia

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Drinks maker Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) will lay off 25 employees at its Senoko facility as it consolidates can manufacturing operations in Malaysia,

SINGAPORE - Drinks maker Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) will lay off 25 employees at its Senoko facility as it consolidates can manufacturing operations in Malaysia, according to a March 31 announcement filed on the Singapore Exchange.

The move is expected to improve efficiency and better utilise capacity at its Johor and Selangor plants.

The Senoko site will remain the group’s headquarters, as well as a cross-border logistics hub and smaller-scale manufacturing centre.

Yeo’s move comes a week after Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heineken, said it will close down large-scale brewing operations in the Republic over the next two years, a move that will involve the axing of 130 roles here.

Yeo’s said affected employees will receive retrenchment benefits in line with the Ministry of Manpower’s guidelines and agreed with the union, alongside job placement assistance, career support and counselling.

Where possible, they will also be offered roles within the group’s Malaysia operations.