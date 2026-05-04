Yen suddenly jumps, markets on alert for intervention

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The yen also rose against the Singapore dollar, climbing 0.2 per cent to 123.12 as at 1pm, although it is still down 1.05 per cent to date in 2026.

SINGAPORE - The yen strengthened suddenly against the US dollar on May 4 with markets on alert for action by authorities following suspected intervention by them last week to bolster the battered currency

The Japanese currency climbed as much as 0.75 per cent to 155.69 per US dollar before paring gains, with much of the appreciation coming during a nine-minute stretch around midday Singapore time.

“It could be them again,” said Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global in Sydney. “Certainly not to the same extent as last week, but reinforcing their stance that they won’t accept a weak yen.”

The yen also rose against the Singapore currency, climbing 0.2 per cent to 123.12 per Singapore dollar as at 1pm. The Japanese currency has gained 0.8 per cent against the Singdollar in the past month, though it is still down 1.05 per cent to date in 2026.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tokyo officials declined to confirm whether they had intervened last week, but sources told Reuters the authorities did undertake yen-buying activity for the first time in two years.

Analysts have questioned whether unilateral intervention, the third such effort in the past four years, would prove effective.

“The primary focus will be whether further intervention occurs, noting that Japan is closed for the Golden Week holiday and there will be thinner liquidity during this time,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of forex research at ANZ Bank in Sydney.

“And more importantly, whether the US will join Japan’s efforts in supporting the yen,” she added. “If the yen weakens further, you could argue that the likelihood of bilateral intervention increases.”

Markets remained cautious at in Asia trading on May 4 after President Donald Trump said the United States would begin to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as a “humanitarian gesture” to aid neutral countries in the war with Iran.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 98.041. REUTERS