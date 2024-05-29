Yangzijiang steams ahead, but STI dips 6.89 points, in line with Asian market slide

Advancers were outnumbered by decliners, 255 to 311, while securities value traded was a relatively high $1.3 billion. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Joan Ng

Updated
May 29, 2024, 07:57 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 06:59 PM

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times Index (STI) ended May 29 at 3,323.2 points, down 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent, as most markets across Asia witnessed a decline.

Advancers were outnumbered by decliners 255 to 311, while securities value traded was a relatively high $1.3 billion.

Overnight, United States 10-year Treasury yields had risen as high as 4.556 per cent after improving consumer confidence data suggested that inflation could remain sticky.

Most Asian markets fell in the aftermath.

Hong Kong led the decline, falling 1.8 per cent.

Other markets that fell more than 1 per cent included South Korea (down by 1.7 per cent), Indonesia (dipped 1.6 per cent) and the Philippines (declining by 1.4 per cent).

China, however, bucked the trend.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended up 1.45 points or 0.05 per cent.

Among the STI constituents, the day’s best performer was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings.

After hitting a 52-week intraday high of $2.21, the Singapore dollar-denominated counter closed the day up 10.6 per cent at $2.20.

Yangzijiang also has a yuan-denominated counter.

CGS on May 29 raised its target price on the stock to $2.35, from $1.96 previously, on strong order momentum.

The shipbuilder had on May 27 night announced a record order book.

Singapore’s largest telco Singtel saw heavy trading on a Reuters report saying that it is part of a consortium leading the race to buy a minority stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

The stock closed unchanged for the day, however, at $2.46. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
The long wait for rate cuts may be just beginning
A case of good economic data driving bad markets

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top