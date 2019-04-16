Y Ventures: Independent auditor issues qualified opinion on JustNile inventories

SINGAPORE - The independent auditor of Catalist-listed e-commerce firm Y Ventures has given a qualified opinion over the inventories of the group's in-house home products brand JustNile.

In an independent auditors report out on Monday (April 15), auditing firm Baker Tilly TFW said it was "unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence" to ascertain the accuracy, existence and valuation of the carrying value of inventories, said to be US$168,118, in JustNile Pte Ltd.

Thus, it is unable to determine whether any adjustments are required to the carrying value of inventories, sales and cost of sales for the group's fiscal 2018 financial results.

With regards to the material uncertainly related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern on the back of its fiscal 2018 losses, the auditor gave an unqualified opinion.

Y Ventures' board said the group would have sufficient cash from the drawdown of credit lines available from certain major suppliers. This includes extended credit terms of three to six months, as well as cash generated from operations and other potential fund raising actions to fund continuing operations and repay debts due in the next 12 months of the reporting date.

Moreover, major shareholders Low Yik Sen and Low Yik Jin have signed a deed of undertaking to "unconditionally provide continuous financial assistance" to the group, up to US$1 million to carry on business in the next 12 months, said the board.

Baker Tilly TFW also drew attention to Y Venture's appointment of independent reviewer Deloitte and Touche Enterprise Risk Services to assess lapses in its internal controls and the impact of adjustments to prior years' financial statements. It also did not give a qualified opinion on the matter.

Shares of Y Ventures last closed at 17 cents, down 0.5 cent on Tuesday as at 9.37am.