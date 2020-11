BEIJING • With 22 pages of vaguely worded edicts, China has cast doubt on the future of its biggest Internet companies and ignited a US$290 billion (S$391 billion) equity sell-off.

Investors are now working out how bad it might get for Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings and other Chinese Internet giants as President Xi Jinping's government prepares to roll out a raft of new anti-monopoly regulations.