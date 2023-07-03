World’s top air-con maker ready to keep Singapore homes cool and clean

With the recent heat in Singapore getting everyone hot and sweaty, many have been staying indoors with their air-conditioners switched on at full blast.
Global electrical appliance manufacturer Gree is one such brand that Singapore residents can look to for some respite when the mercury rises.
Founded in Zhuhai, China, in 1991, it started off producing and assembling residential air-conditioners before diversifying into a technology-based global industrial group that also designs and produces a wide range of industrial equipment and consumer goods.
Today, it remains a key player in the residential air-conditioning market, rolling out more than 60 million units annually.
Everything made in-house
In the past three decades, Gree has grown exponentially from just one small factory to 15 production bases, 126 research centres and 1,045 R&D laboratories.
It now employs more than 90,000 staff, with 15,000 of them being R&D personnel, which only shows how innovation-driven the company is.
A key to its success: It does not believe in resting on its laurels. In 2002, it set up R&D production bases to build its proprietary brand of compressors to better control the quality of its air-conditioners.
Today, Gree manufactures its air-conditioning units from scratch, producing anything from the smart technology chips to the tiniest copper wires. This grants it full control of its supply chain and also allows it to maintain high quality standards for every component at every stage, including replacement parts.
Gree has also gone on a major expansion drive globally, reaching more than 160 markets including those in Asia and Latin America. In some countries, Gree sells under the brand names Kinghome and Tosot.
To truly understand how much the brand has grown over the decades, one can look to its brand presence internationally.
Not only did it supply chillers to projects such as the Holiday Inn Orchard hotel in Singapore and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, but it also provided air-conditioning products for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics Games and the more recent Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
With determination and persistence
Although Gree has only been in Singapore since 2021, it already had plans to launch the brand here in 2016.
On a business trip to Singapore, the company’s chairwoman and president Dong Mingzhu realised then that the demand for air-conditioners here was healthy and the pie was big enough for another brand, especially one that could offer consumers value for money.
In the ensuing years, the company would then spend resources modifying and recalibrating its products in order to meet National Environment Agency (NEA)’s Minimum Energy Performance Standards. Under these standards, electrical appliances are rated with up to five ticks which are shown on labels pasted on the products being sold. More ticks indicate a more energy-efficient appliance.
As a result of the efforts, Gree air-conditioners were awarded with the coveted five-tick rating.
Thanks to its patented G10-Inverter technology, Gree’s Free Match multi-split system is able to adjust the motor speed of the compressor.
This way, the compressor operates constantly even after reaching the desired temperature, unlike traditional units which work on an intensive start-stop method. Energy is thus utilised efficiently while keeping your home comfortably cool without temperature fluctuations at all.
Gree air-conditioners also use R32, an eco-friendly refrigerant gas that offers the highest energy efficiency, resulting in lower electrical bills for your home.
Healthy living with cleaner air
According to research firm Euromonitor International, Gree was the world’s number one air-conditioner brand in terms of retail sales for both 2021 and 2022 – affirmation of how well-received the brand is by consumers the world over.
One way in which it has built trust among consumers is by extending its service post-purchase. Gree offers three years of standard warranty and six years of compressor warranty for its indoor fan coil units and outdoor compressors. This is one of the most generous warranties in the market and it comes at no extra cost.
Consumers also like how resilient Gree air-conditioners are. After all, they are made with Black Diamond Technology, a five-layer sealing coating that cuts down on corrosion so your air-conditioner is protected for a longer time.
Its residential air-conditioner lines include the aforementioned Free Match Series and the single-split Lomo Series.
Units from the Free Match Series are equipped with smart technology features. With the Gree Smart Life app, you can turn on and off your air-conditioners remotely from your phone and reduce energy wastage.
To provide a safer and healthier environment for the family, the Free Match Series features a self-cleaning evaporator that washes away dust absorbed into the system.
For even fresher air, the brand’s air-conditioning units are equipped with a 6-in-1 multifunctional filter which does myriad things, from preventing corrosion to removing dust mites and bacteria.
They also use Cold Plasma technology to purify and sterilise the air, removing bacteria and foul odours but also infusing your living space with negative oxygen ions said to boost the immune system and regulate sleep.
After all, Gree has always prided itself on building products that better its customers’ lives, and a safe, healthy and comfortable home environment is the best testament to its business philosophy.
