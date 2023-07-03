World’s top air-con maker ready to keep Singapore homes cool and clean

With the recent heat in Singapore getting everyone hot and sweaty, many have been staying indoors with their air-conditioners switched on at full blast.

Global electrical appliance manufacturer Gree is one such brand that Singapore residents can look to for some respite when the mercury rises.

Founded in Zhuhai, China, in 1991, it started off producing and assembling residential air-conditioners before diversifying into a technology-based global industrial group that also designs and produces a wide range of industrial equipment and consumer goods.

Today, it remains a key player in the residential air-conditioning market, rolling out more than 60 million units annually.

Everything made in-house

In the past three decades, Gree has grown exponentially from just one small factory to 15 production bases, 126 research centres and 1,045 R&D laboratories.

It now employs more than 90,000 staff, with 15,000 of them being R&D personnel, which only shows how innovation-driven the company is.

A key to its success: It does not believe in resting on its laurels. In 2002, it set up R&D production bases to build its proprietary brand of compressors to better control the quality of its air-conditioners.

Today, Gree manufactures its air-conditioning units from scratch, producing anything from the smart technology chips to the tiniest copper wires. This grants it full control of its supply chain and also allows it to maintain high quality standards for every component at every stage, including replacement parts.

Gree has also gone on a major expansion drive globally, reaching more than 160 markets including those in Asia and Latin America. In some countries, Gree sells under the brand names Kinghome and Tosot.