Firm boosts support services with the use of technology

SINGAPORE - Providing support services does not sound like the kind of glamorous business that can propel a firm to the top of the charts when it comes to fast growth.

But by combining technological expertise with essential human resources services, Workmate hit upon a winning formula. It clinched the top spot in a ranking of the fastest-growing firms in Singapore that was released on Tuesday (Jan 18).

The list was compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista.

Workmate founder and chief executive Mathew Ward said: "Given that Workmate delivers manpower for front-line roles, we did see a drop in demand from our customers in food and beverage establishments and events.

"However, we saw a big surge in demand from our customers in e-commerce logistics and food delivery. The big surge in these sectors drove strong overall growth for the company during the pandemic."

The firm provides an end-to-end platform that integrates automation tools, real-time performance data and a network so that companies can have full visibility over their blue-collar workforce.

For instance, it helps logistics companies hire and manage workers so they show up for the right shifts; it also allows these firms to get an overview of the entire fleet.

Workmate's solutions can also be applied to other industries, such as helping food and beverage firms manage their servers, waiters and kitchen hands across all their locations, so that shift changes get communicated quickly and easily.

Its clients include e-commerce platform Shopee, Taco Bell and Foodpanda.

Mr Ward said: "We have near-term plans to expand to new countries in South-east Asia, including the Philippines and Malaysia.

"We are also working on developing products for the workers on our platform, including earned wage access, insurance, and training and upskilling."

The focus should be on delivering good service to customers, he added.

"Examine your business in detail and with brutal honesty to see where you can be better and where you can be more efficient. Good businesses that deliver value will survive and thrive," he said.