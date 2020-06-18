Work-from-home aid: AIA S'pore staff to get $1,000 each

All employees at insurer AIA Singapore will get $1,000 each as part of the company's work-from-home assistance.

The move announced yesterday will benefit around 1,000 permanent and contract staff.

The lump sum will help ensure that employees get the equipment they need for their home offices and cushion some of the financial impact families could be facing, it said. The firm will also grant staff an additional day off.

AIA Singapore chief executive Patrick Teow said there are no plans for salary cuts. "Being a leading life insurer, there is no better time for us to demonstrate leadership by providing peace of mind during times when people need us most," he added.

The insurer will offer around 200 job opportunities through various recruitment campaigns for wealth management and insurance associate roles.

AIA will also join the SGUnited Traineeships Programme to support recent graduates, offering traineeship positions for digital roles such as data analytics.

The firm is partnering learning provider Hyper Island to co-design a cultural programme called Digital Ei8ht, which encourages employees to embrace a culture of innovation.

The programme is in addition to AIA's LinkedIn Learning platform, which grants employees access to content such as customer experience, customer relationship management, digital and tech, and personal effectiveness.

AIA has also implemented virtual sessions on mental wellness, work-from-home ergonomics and fitness.

AIA Singapore has provided free Covid-19 coverage for its 2.6 million existing eligible individual customers, corporate members, employees and AIA representatives.

It also rolled out several initiatives to support AIA representatives, such as additional incentives for its agency force and temporary relief for selected representatives.

THE BUSINESS TIMES