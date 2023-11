SINGAPORE – Men typically outnumber women in boardrooms, but it was women who collectively made their presence felt at the recent Council for Board Diversity forum attended by 160 directors of listed companies, statutory boards and institutions of a public character (IPCs).

Around 80 per cent of those who attended were women. Add an all-women line-up of speakers, including then President Halimah Yacob, and the forum was easily a showcase of Singapore’s female talent.