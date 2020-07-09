Winding-up petitions filed against PappaRich Group

SINGAPORE - Winding-up petitions have been filed against PappaRich Group, which runs a chain of namesake restaurants in several countries, with six in Singapore.

The Malaysian company is an indirect subsidiary of Singapore-listed ST Group Food Industries Holdings. According to its website, PappaRich Group, which offers Malaysian cuisine, runs 125 restaurants, 83 of which are in Malaysia.

The petitions were filed by Chen Khai Voon, and investment holdings firm Agathisfour in the High Court of Malaya on May 15 and May 22, respectively. They are due to be heard on Sept 21 and Nov 3 respectively.

ST Group Food said it does not expect the petitions to have any impact on its business and operations. "Our group will continue to hold the exclusive rights to the PappaRich brand in Australia and New Zealand," it said.

The Australian-based food and beverage group has other international brands such as Gong Cha, Ne Ne Chicken, Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart, Ippudo, IDarts and Go Noodle House.

ST Group Food said it will provide further updates to its shareholders and potential investors when there are material developments.

The company's shares closed down 0.2 cent or 1.7 per cent to $0.114 on Wednesday.