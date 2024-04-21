Wilmar unit’s Ukraine facility hit by Russian missile; damage to be assessed

SINGAPORE - Agribusiness Wilmar International’s Ukraine tank terminal facility has been hit by a missile, and it will assess the damage to the subsidiary’s facility after the fire has been put out.

The constituent stock of the Straits Times Index reported in a regulatory filing on April 21 that a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea Ukranian port of Pivdennyi on April 19 had hit the facility of Delta Wilmar Ukraine, an 80 per cent-owned subsidiary of Wilmar.

No casualties have been reported, Wilmar said, adding: “An assessment of the extent of the damage caused will be carried out as soon as the fire at the facility is put out.”

Also, Wilmar will provide in due course details of the incident.

The counter rose 0.6 per cent, or two cents, to close at $3.40 on April 19. THE BUSINESS TIMES

