Why investment company Temasek is building its own start-ups

Two years ago, Mr Sng Ren Yeong was faced with a tough career decision: Continue in an enriching role with Temasek’s portfolio development team, or go where few colleagues had gone before.

The science fiction fan, 43, chose adventure — leading Temasek’s fledgling pod of pioneers in exploring the potential and possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI).

Mr Sng, who holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in economics, is not formally trained in AI. When he decided to join the new team, he had to commit to learning about the technology, immersing himself in AI applications to understand how such algorithms present solutions to pressing business challenges — a journey he says continues today.

Why did he do it? Purpose, passion and potential, says Mr Sng.

“I am convinced that harnessing AI will be key to creating value in the future, but it must be coupled with domain-specific expertise,” he says. “That will generate better outcomes for businesses, societies, and a better world for all of us.”

Temasek’s AI pod is one of two experimental teams formed within the company to create new ventures and take them to market; the other focuses on blockchain.