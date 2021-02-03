Who is Andy Jassy, Amazon's next CEO?

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief Andy Jassy will replace billionaire founder Jeff Bezos as Amazon.com's next chief executive officer.

Here's what we know about the incoming CEO:

• Mr Jassy, 53, joined Amazon in 1997, three years after it was founded by Mr Bezos. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

• "I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday," Mr Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast in September. "No, I didn't know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday."

• Mr Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and is the father of two children. He is also a self-proclaimed sports and music fan.

• In 2006, Mr Jassy founded Amazon's AWS, Amazon's cloud service platform used by millions of businesses across the world. The service competes with Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud. Mr Jassy is known for understanding technical details, and he has regularly taken jabs at legacy player Oracle and cloud rival Microsoft, which AWS continues to exceed in sales.

• Mr Jassy has occasionally spoken out on social issues, tweeting about the need for police accountability after Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was slain in her home by white policemen during a botched raid, and in favor of LGBTQ rights.

• He has bestowed a rock-star aura to keynotes at AWS's annual Las Vegas conference, speaking before over 60,000 attendees in 2019 after upbeat music preceded his talk.

• Amazon on Tuesday (Feb 2) reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above US$100 billion (S$133 billion) for the first time. Mr Jassy's AWS, traditionally a bright spot, fell slightly short of expectations in the fourth quarter, posting revenue of US$12.7 billion, short of the US$12.8 billion analysts had estimated.

• Amazon said it was not announcing an AWS replacement for Mr Jassy at this time.