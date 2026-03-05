Wellness club owned by son of UOB CEO to close after five years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Trapeze Rec Club at at Tanjong Pagar offered recovery and physiotherapy services, such as cold plunges and an infrared sauna.

SINGAPORE - Trapeze Rec Club, one of the earlier entrants to Singapore’s growing wellness industry, will shut after five years.

In a statement posted on Instagram on March 3, owner Grant Wee said that the club’s upcoming lease renewal prompted the team to take “a hard look” at its future.

“With rising costs, it was not going to be sustainable to continue at our current location,” he added.

Mr Grant Wee is the youngest of UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong’s children.

The boutique holistic wellness club will have its last day of operations on March 22, with personal training sessions to run until then.

Trapeze Rec Club occupies four storeys of a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar, spanning 8,000 sq ft. It houses facilities such as a martial arts gym, yoga studio, gymnasium and cafe.

In the post, Mr Grant Wee thanked Trapeze Rec Club’s coaches for staying by the club’s side despite “many difficult conversations and uncertainties”, and for exploring “every possible way” to keep the business going.

“In the end, however, even the best options still weren’t viable. The decision ultimately rested on me to make the tough call not to move forward,” he said.

He noted that the club’s first priority has been reaching out individually to members and processing their refunds, as well as supporting its coaches.

He said that the club will be in touch with its suppliers, vendors and partners.

Mr Grant Wee is the founder and managing partner of wellness-focused lifestyle company The Trapeze Group, which also owns massage and bathhouse Hideaway at New Bahru.

Established in 2021, Trapeze Rec Club was among the earlier players in Singapore’s wellness market, which has grown rapidly in recent years.