Nickel trading scam

Way cleared for liquidators in case against Ng Yu Zhi

Court rules that they can pursue hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly transferred wrongfully to businessman

Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A court ruling has cleared the way for liquidators to pursue hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly transferred wrongfully into the personal accounts of businessman Ng Yu Zhi in a nickel trading scam that has become one of Singapore's biggest investment frauds.

Ng and three others were sued in the High Court last November by the liquidators of Envy Global Trading (EGT), Envy Asset Management (EAM) and Envy Management Holdings in a bid to recover $416.5 million and US$17.7 million (S$24.3 million) from his personal assets.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Way cleared for liquidators in case against Ng Yu Zhi. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top