Watchdog gives nod to LSEG buying Refinitiv units, assets

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) yesterday said it has granted conditional approval for the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) acquisition of certain subsidiaries and assets of Refinitiv Holdings.

The competition watchdog approved LSEG's final commitments to addressing competition concerns arising from the transaction, it said in a press statement. The final commitments are effective as of yesterday and will last for 10 years.

During the CCCS review, third parties raised concerns about their continued access to Refinitiv's WM/Reuters foreign exchange (WM/R FX) benchmarks, which are "critical inputs with no reasonable substitutes" to competing providers of index licensing and derivatives clearing services.

CCCS was concerned that the deal would reduce the incentive for the merged entity to continue supplying WM/R FX benchmarks in a non-discriminatory manner, as Refinitiv would be merged or affiliated with LCH Group, a major clearing provider, as well as FTSE Russell, a major index licensing provider.

To address these concerns, LSEG is making the WM/R FX benchmarks available to all existing and future customers for the provision of index licensing services. The benchmarks are also available to clearing houses for providing clearing services in Singapore.

LSEG is also ensuring that pricing and other commercial terms applied to the WM/R FX benchmarks are not changed in a way that constitutes a "de facto failure" to make the benchmarks available to these customers.

The British company will not reclassify or redefine WM/R FX benchmarks in a manner that undermines the efficacy of the commitments. It will also deal in good faith with the customers in relation to any future contracts regarding access to the benchmarks for index licensing or clearing purposes.

Moreover, a monitoring trustee will be appointed to monitor compliance with the commitments. This includes assessing all complaints regarding a potential breach of the commitments. A fast-track dispute resolution mechanism will also be available for users to seek recourse. If this fails, the complainant may request arbitration.

CCCS' approval is conditional upon the implementation of and compliance with LSEG's final commitments.

Last August, LSEG agreed to buy financial information company Refinitiv in a US$27 billion (S$36 billion) deal that will transform the company into a market data and analytics giant.

LSEG notified CCCS of the Refinitiv transaction on March 27 last year, and closed the deal on Jan 29.

CCCS invited public feedback on LSEG's proposed commitments from Jan 27 to Feb 9. These commitments were later refined, following feedback from industry players and customers.

A monitoring trustee will be appointed to monitor compliance with the commitments. This includes assessing all complaints regarding a potential breach of the commitments. A fast-track dispute resolution mechanism will also be available for users to seek recourse. If this fails, the complainant may request arbitration.

LSEG generates revenue from customers in Singapore through its activities in capital markets, post-trade and risk management, information services and technology services.

Refinitiv has three primary business segments: data and analytics; capital markets and workflow solutions; and risk management services.

In their application to CCCS, both parties said the transaction "will not raise competition concerns under any plausible market definition, or have any material effect on any relevant market in Singapore".

This is because post-merger, the parties will continue to face strong competition from a wide range of competitors, including Bloomberg and JPMorgan, said LSEG and Refinitiv.

However, they noted that the two companies overlap in providing fixed income index licensing services (excluding hybrids such as convertibles and preferred securities) to customers in Singapore.

THE BUSINESS TIMES