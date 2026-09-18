Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, succeeded by son Howard

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OMAHA, Nebraska – Berkshire Hathaway said on Sept 18 that Warren Buffett will step down as its chairman and become emeritus, effective immediately, nine months after handing the CEO reins to long-time lieutenant Greg Abel.

The company named his son, Howard Buffett, a director since 1993, as chairman.

Warren Buffett is credited with transforming Berkshire from a failing textile company into a US$1.1 trillion (S$1.4 trillion) conglomerate while building an investment philosophy that influenced generations of investors and executives, making him one of the most consequential figures in modern corporate America.

Berkshire’s Class B shares were last down 0.3 per cent in premarket trading. Buffett’s reputation has also been reflected in the company’s valuation, with investors for years ascribing a “Buffett premium” to its shares.

The conglomerate’s price-to-book value has fallen since Buffett announced he would step down as chief executive, slipping from around 1.62 to 1.53, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Berkshire remains the only financial firm in the trillion-dollar market-value club dominated by technology giants.

“It was always a matter of when, not if. Buffett has made a graceful exit,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management.

“Berkshire has had years to prepare for this transition, so this feels more like the completion of a carefully planned succession than a sudden changing of the guard,” he said.

A six-decade legacy

“Father Time always wins. He has, however, been generous with me,” Buffett, 96, who has been with Berkshire since 1965, wrote in a letter to shareholders on Sept 18.

Buffett’s influence has extended far beyond Berkshire, shaping generations of corporate leaders and investors with his emphasis on long-term thinking, disciplined capital allocation and straightforward management.

“The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian,” Abel said in a statement on Sept 18.

CEOs have looked to him as a sounding board on everything from acquisitions and succession to navigating periods of market turmoil, while his annual shareholder meetings became a gathering point for investors seeking insight into the broader business landscape.

“As Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to offer his valued judgment and perspective,” Berkshire said in a statement.

A chairman emeritus is typically an honorary title given to a retired board leader or company founder to recognise their past service and lasting impact.

Buffett first announced plans to step away from the conglomerate in May 2025, surprising shareholders and analysts despite his age. After decades at the helm, he had become synonymous with the company, making his succession one of the most closely watched in corporate America.

Its businesses include Geico car insurance, the BNSF railroad, many energy and industrial companies, Dairy Queen ice cream, and grizzled brands such as the World Book Encyclopedia. Berkshire also owns hundreds of billions of dollars of both stocks and US Treasuries.

‘It’s not rocket science’

Unlike his father, Howard Buffett, known as Howie, would not have a management role as chairman, and his main responsibility would be to preserve Berkshire’s culture.

That culture includes letting Berkshire’s operating businesses handle their day-to-day affairs without interference from upper management, though Abel is widely seen as more keen than Warren Buffett to address performance shortfalls.

Abel has direct oversight of several Berkshire business lines, while vice-chairman Ajit Jain oversees insurance and newly installed president Adam Johnson oversees consumer, services and retail subsidiaries.

Howard Buffett had his own definition of Berkshire’s culture.

“It’s not rocket science,” he told the Wall Street Journal in January 2025.

“The culture is to keep things simple, to do what you need to do but don’t do a lot of things you don’t need to do, treat people fairly, respect your managers, respect your shareholders. Tell them the bad news upfront, be honest.” REUTERS