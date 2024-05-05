Warren Buffett says Berkshire is in good hands, lauds Apple despite trimming stake

OMAHA, Nebraska - Warren Buffett assured shareholders on May 4 that the executives expected to succeed him at Berkshire Hathaway were ready for the job and heaped praise on Apple even though Berkshire recently trimmed its position in the iPhone maker.

Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, the legendary investor also paid tribute to his late partner Charlie Munger and said he expected the conglomerate’s cash pile, which reached a record US$189 billion (S$255 billion) last quarter, to continue growing.

The meeting was the 60th for Mr Buffett, who took over Berkshire in 1965 and turned it into an expansive company valued at US$862 billion and owning BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, Dairy Queen and other businesses. It was also the first since Munger, Mr Buffett’s longtime friend, business partner and foil, died in November at age 99.

In a downtown Omaha arena, Mr Buffett was joined on stage by vice-chairmen Greg Abel, who was designated Mr Buffett’s successor as chief executive in 2021, and Ajit Jain.

Mr Abel, 61, and Mr Jain, 72 have had direct oversight of Berkshire’s dozens of operating subsidiaries since 2018, freeing Mr Buffett and, before his death, Munger to focus on capital allocation. Mr Buffett said he was happy with that arrangement.

“When you’ve got somebody like Greg and Ajit, why settle for me?“ he said. “It has worked out extremely well.”

Mr Buffett, 93, gave no sign he plans to step aside, telling shareholders, “I feel fine,” while joking he shouldn’t take on four-year employment contracts.

Before the meeting, Berkshire announced first-quarter results, including a 39 per cent jump in operating profit to a record US$11.2 billion.

Decreasing Apple stake, growing cash

In a surprise move, the conglomerate also reported it had sold about 13 per cent of its Apple shares, reducing the value of its stake to US$135.4 billion from US$174.3 billion. Apple’s stock price fell 11 per cent in the quarter.

The sale was the main cause for Berkshire’s cash hoard to soar. Mr Buffett said cash might grow from US$189 billion last quarter to US$200 billion this quarter, reflecting the risks from high stock market valuations and geopolitical conflicts.

Despite decreasing Berkshire’s stake in Apple, Mr Buffett praised the tech company, saying it was “an even better business” than two of Berkshire’s oldest investments, American Express and Coca-Cola.

The iPhone was “one of the greatest products, and it may be the greatest product, of all time,” Mr Buffett said with Apple chief executive Tim Cook in the audience.

Berkshire invested in Apple in 2016, and the normally tech-phobic Mr Buffett came to view it as a consumer goods company with strong pricing power and devoted customers.

While some investors have expressed concern that Apple represented too much of Berkshire’s now US$335.9 billion equity portfolio, Mr Buffett said Apple would remain the company’s biggest investment, barring unforeseen events.

Mr Buffett added that he expects the US government to increase taxes to tackle a widening fiscal deficit rather than reduce spending.