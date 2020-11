TOKYO (REUTERS) - US retailer Walmart has agreed to sell most of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten in a deal that values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen (S$2.22 billion), the companies said.

KKR will buy 65 per cent of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20 per cent stake while Walmart will retain 15 per cent, the companies said in a joint statement.

The move will enable to Seiyu to accelerate its digital transformation, they said.